Fla. Can't Enforce Abortion Law That Violates Free Speech

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge barred the enforcement of a state law that limits abortion access by requiring any individual or group providing counseling to detail alternatives to the procedure or face up to a year in jail, finding that it violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment.



U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle issued the preliminary injunction Friday, preventing Health Care Administration Secretary Justin Senior from enforcing HB 1411. Hinkle said that the law was unconstitutionally vague on what was required for individuals to...

