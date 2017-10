Valeant Launches $1B Private Bond To Restructure Debt

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Monday launched a $1 billion private bond offering to pay down debt, marking the second time this year that the indebted health care giant has sought to reduce borrowing costs by refinancing debt.



Quebec-based Valeant said proceeds from the new 2025 notes, along with cash on hand, will pay down about $1 billion of existing debt that is due in 2020. The offering has yet to price.



Valeant, which reported about $28 billion in long-term debt as of June 30,...

