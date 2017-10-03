Hazy Outlook For Legislation Protecting Medical Cannabis

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The fate of crucial federal legislation protecting medical cannabis producers, retailers and consumers from prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice has recently become uncertain due to differences in House and Senate spending legislation. As Congress works to finalize the omnibus FY 2018 spending bill, a battle has emerged regarding the inclusion of the Rohrabacher-Blumenaur Amendment (formerly known as the Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment), which prohibits federal funds from being used to prevent states from implementing their own laws that authorize the use, distribution, possession or cultivation of...

To view the full article, register now.