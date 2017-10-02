Internal Collaboration At Firms Is Key In Complex Market

Law360, Grand Rapids (October 2, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT) -- As the needs of clients become increasingly complex and professional expertise gets more specialized, collaboration within law firms will be more important than ever, according to a Monday presentation by a Harvard Law School researcher.



There is a “significant correlation” between the number of internal connections a professional services provider has and its business outcomes, Heidi Gardner, a distinguished fellow at Harvard Law School, said Monday during her presentation for edTalks, a webinar series put on by Exterro and Georgetown Law Continuing Legal Education.



“By collaborating,...

To view the full article, register now.