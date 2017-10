Florida Powerhouse: Holland & Knight

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT) -- With a history in Florida dating back more than 125 years, Holland & Knight LLP has stayed true to its roots while blossoming into an international firm, dominating in its home state with wins like a $21 million award for one of Venezuela’s largest private hospitals and beating back a defamation suit against the Miami Dolphins.



Holland & Knight has firmly established itself as a global player, with more than 1,200 attorneys spread across offices from coast to coast and internationally, with locations in places like...

