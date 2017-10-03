Expert Analysis

4 Reasons We May Not See Colluding Robots Anytime Soon

By Ai Deng October 3, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Many concerns have been raised in the antitrust community about algorithmic collusions. I summarized some of the views and concerns in a recent article titled “When Machines Learn to Collude.”[1] In that article, drawing lessons from a recent artificial intelligence research, I highlighted several observations, including the lack of empirical evidence that the singular goal of profit maximization would lead to collusion by machines. Instead, to design successful colluding algorithms, learning to collude likely has to be an explicit design feature. If a firm adopts such...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular