Fruit Co. Seeks Sanctions In Contaminated Cane Juice Suit

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Agrana Fruit US Inc. on Monday asked an Ohio federal court to issue sanctions against AmCane Sugar LLC for evidence spoliation in its lawsuit accusing AmCane of selling it evaporated cane juice littered with stones, arguing that the company intentionally destroyed evidence, including screens used in the production process and 200 to 300 testing stones.



Brecksville, Ohio-based Agrana, which claims it lost $1.3 million in sales of sweetened fruit chunks for Chobani yogurts due to the contaminated cane juice, filed its sanctions bid as a cross-motion...

