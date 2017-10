SD Implores High Court To Kill Quill Precedent On Sales Tax

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The state of South Dakota implored the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a 25-year rule preventing it from collecting sales tax from online retailers, saying in its petition Monday that the rule is incorrect and outdated, with detrimental effects on the economy.



South Dakota was defeated less than three weeks ago when justices in the state’s highest court ruled that a law, passed last year to force out-of-state and online retailers to collect and remit taxes on sales within South Dakota, is unconstitutional in light of the...

