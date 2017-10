Trump Admin Delays Penalties For Drug Price Overcharges

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has delayed the implementation of a rule that would penalize drug manufacturers for overcharging certain health care providers, such as those that treat children and cancer patients, saying the extra time is necessary to allow drugmakers to comply and to let the agency sort out questions and objections regarding the rule.



In a notice published in the Federal Register on Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it would push the effective date of the Obama-era rule to July 1,...

To view the full article, register now.