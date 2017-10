FTC Says ND Physician Group Merger Must Wait

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the North Dakota attorney general pressed a federal court Monday to halt a pending merger between a pair of health care providers in the state, saying the FTC needs more time to fully review the deal.



The FTC and attorney general contended that a preliminary injunction must be put in place until the resolution of the commission’s administrative proceedings concerning Sanford Health’s proposed acquisition of Mid Dakota Clinic. The agencies said there is reason to believe that Sanford and Mid Dakota...

