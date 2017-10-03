Chubb, AIG Join Pioneering Insurance 'Blockchain' Project

Law360, London (October 3, 2017, 1:59 PM BST) -- Insurance giants Chubb Ltd. and American International Group Inc. are among 23 companies that have joined a rapidly expanding industry group experimenting with revolutionary "blockchain" technology, the consortium said.



B3i said on Monday that it has also welcomed AIA Group Ltd. and Aon PLC to the project, and the addition of the industry heavyweights helps take the consortium’s membership to 38. The insurance initiative was launched in 2016 to explore the possibilities of distributed ledger technology, as blockchain is also known.



“In less than a year...

To view the full article, register now.