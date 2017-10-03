Chubb, AIG Join Pioneering Insurance 'Blockchain' Project

By William Shaw

Law360, London (October 3, 2017, 1:59 PM BST) -- Insurance giants Chubb Ltd. and American International Group Inc. are among 23 companies that have joined a rapidly expanding industry group experimenting with revolutionary "blockchain" technology, the consortium said.

B3i said on Monday that it has also welcomed AIA Group Ltd. and Aon PLC to the project, and the addition of the industry heavyweights helps take the consortium’s membership to 38. The insurance initiative was launched in 2016 to explore the possibilities of distributed ledger technology, as blockchain is also known.

“In less than a year...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular