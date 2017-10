Brexit Threatens £20T Of Uncleared Derivatives, BOE Warns

Law360, London (October 3, 2017, 12:09 PM BST) -- The Bank of England warns that the status of £20 trillion ($26 trillion) of uncleared derivatives contracts will be at risk if Britain exits the European Union without a future trade deal in place, according to internal documents published Tuesday.



The BOE said its Financial Policy Committee at its Sept. 20 meeting discussed threats facing the financial sector, including the possibility that Britain crashes out of the EU without an agreement over future regulatory relationships.



Committee members fear that having no legal framework in place at...

To view the full article, register now.