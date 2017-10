Appvion Gets OK To Tap $65M Of Its Ch. 11 DIP Loan

Law360, Wilmington (October 3, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Specialty papermaker Appvion Inc. got Delaware bankruptcy court permission Tuesday to tap $65 million of its post-petition financing from first-lien lenders, kicking off a Chapter 11 case in which the company hopes to restructure more than $700 million in debt and reorganize as a going concern.



During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin J. Carey gave interim approval to Appvion's $325 million debtor-in-possession financing facility, $85 million of which is new money being injected into the case, with the rest expected to be rolled...

