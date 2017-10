Chief Justice Fears Gerrymander Case Will Sully High Court

Law360, Washington (October 3, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. offered a rare moment of candor during Tuesday’s oral arguments in a historic challenge to partisan gerrymanders: He's afraid the outcome of the case could do irreparable harm to the court’s reputation.



The chief justice expressed those fears toward the end of a hearing in the case Gill v. Whitford, which presents the court with an opportunity to strike down a political gerrymander for the first time in its history and open the floodgates to similar challenges in the future....

To view the full article, register now.