Toshiba To Pay $522M For Full Ownership Of Westinghouse

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Toshiba on Tuesday said it will pay 59 billion yen ($522 million) to buy out a minority shareholder and take full ownership of its bankrupt U.S. nuclear arm Westinghouse, a deal that comes as the struggling Japanese technology company is selling its memory business to a private equity-led group.



Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. will purchase a 10 percent stake in Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC from Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan’s state-owned importer and exporter of uranium and nuclear fuel components, after the company exercised its put option rights to part...

