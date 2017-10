PAI Partners Makes Sweetened €1.6B Bid For Refresco

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT) -- France-based private equity firm PAI Partners SAS lobbed a sweetened takeover bid at Refresco Group NV, this time offering to pay €1.6 billion for the Dutch soft drink bottler and the beverage company it recently agreed to pick up, according to a Tuesday statement.



The sweetened bid comes after Refresco in April rejected an earlier unsolicited €1.4 billion buyout offer from the private equity shop, saying at the time that the proposal wasn’t worth any further consideration.



PAI Partners’ latest proposal offers to swap each Refresco...

