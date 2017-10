FERC Puts Perry's Grid Proposal On Fast Track

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission established a comment period Monday for U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s request for rules that could pay coal-fired and nuclear power plants for contributing to grid reliability, establishing a briefer timeline than some energy associations had hoped.



In a notice inviting comments, FERC asked for public input to be submitted by Oct. 23 and for reply comments to come in by Nov. 7. Perry issued a notice of proposed rulemaking last week that touted coal and nuclear plants as...

