Plant Wrongly Pulled Union Recognition, NLRB Judge Says

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Manufacturer Leggett & Platt Inc. must continue to recognize and bargain with a machinists union at one of its Kentucky plants, a National Labor Relations Board judge held Monday, finding that the company relied on invalid votes to prove the union lost majority support from its members there.



Administrative Law Judge Andrew S. Gollin ordered Leggett & Platt to recognize the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers after finding the company violated the National Labor Relations Act when it withdrew its recognition of the union...

