Kirkland Adds ITC Litigator As IP Partner In DC

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has rehired a partner focused on U.S. International Trade Commission proceedings, bolstering its intellectual property practice in Washington, D.C.



Formerly of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Paul Brinkman has counseled clients in patent infringement, trade secret misappropriation and false advertising litigation related to smartphone and semiconductor technologies, as well as products in other sectors, such as steel, textiles and LED lightbulbs. Beginning his law career at Kirkland as an associate, Brinkman will return to the firm Oct. 23 to focus on...

