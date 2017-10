Coffee-Maker Importer To Pay $2M For Not Reporting Defect

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Tuesday entered a $1.9 million judgment against importer Spectrum Brands Inc. for taking years to report a defect in a Black & Decker-branded coffee maker that caused the handles of full carafes to suddenly break, leading to dozens of reported burns.



U.S. District Judge William M. Conley issued the judgment ordering Spectrum to hand over $1,936,675 to the federal government by Oct. 30 nearly a year after he found that the company and Applica Consumer Products Inc. — which Spectrum bought...

To view the full article, register now.