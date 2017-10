PTAB Nixes 2 Kolcraft Design Patents For Child Play Yard

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated two Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. patents covering the design of a children’s play yard that were part of an infringement lawsuit against rival Graco Children’s Products Inc., finding they would have been obvious.



In a final decision Monday, the board said Graco persuasively showed both Kolcraft patents were obvious based on an earlier patented design. The board issued just one decision because it said legal and factual issues in both cases were the same.



“We are persuaded that petitioner...

To view the full article, register now.