House OKs Bill To Equalize Muni Bonds In Liquidity Rules

Law360, Washington (October 3, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill Tuesday that would spread a Federal Reserve rule on the treatment of municipal securities across the financial industry.



Rep. Luke Messer’s Municipal Finance Support Act of 2017, which passed on a voice vote Tuesday, would mandate that banks treat otherwise qualified municipal debt as part of their calculations of high-qualified liquid assets under the liquidity coverage rule. That corrects what Messer, R-Ind., called an unintended effect of the liquidity coverage rule that raised borrowing costs for municipalities...

