Canadian Watchdog Still Eyeing Closed $7B Energy Co. Deal

By Matthew Perlman

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Canada’s competition watchdog said Monday that it will continue to review Pembina Pipeline Corp.'s CA$9.7 billion ($7.1 billion) deal for energy infrastructure company Veresen Inc., despite the companies’ announcement that the transaction has closed.

The Canadian Competition Bureau is focusing its investigation on ethane transportation assets owned by the newly-combined company and has a year following the deal’s closing to determine if the merger hurts competition, the bureau said in a statement. If the tie-up is found likely to be substantially anti-competitive, the bureau can then...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular