Canadian Watchdog Still Eyeing Closed $7B Energy Co. Deal

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Canada’s competition watchdog said Monday that it will continue to review Pembina Pipeline Corp.'s CA$9.7 billion ($7.1 billion) deal for energy infrastructure company Veresen Inc., despite the companies’ announcement that the transaction has closed.



The Canadian Competition Bureau is focusing its investigation on ethane transportation assets owned by the newly-combined company and has a year following the deal’s closing to determine if the merger hurts competition, the bureau said in a statement. If the tie-up is found likely to be substantially anti-competitive, the bureau can then...

