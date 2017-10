Citing Bee Die-Offs, Enviros Sue To Revoke Pesticide OKs

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The federal government has wrongly approved the widespread use of a class of pesticides known as “neonics” that environmentalists say have contributed to the collapse of bee populations and are harmful to other protected species, a new lawsuit said Tuesday.



The Natural Resources Defense Council, which filed suit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Administrator Scott Pruitt in D.C. federal court, says the agency has failed to evaluate the impacts of these insecticides on threatened and endangered species before registering them for use throughout the...

