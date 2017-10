Textile Groups Mobilize To Close NAFTA Sourcing 'Loophole'

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A coalition of U.S. textile associations on Tuesday called for the elimination of provisions within the North American Free Trade Agreement that grant duty-free treatment to fabric and apparel that originates from non-NAFTA countries, blasting the rule as a “loophole” that hinders domestic production.



Eight groups, led by the National Council of Textile Organizations and National Cotton Council, penned a letter to the leaders of the congressional trade committees that placed NAFTA’s tariff preference levels, or TPLs, firmly in their crosshairs.



The TPLs essentially function as...

