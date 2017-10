European Commission Proposes Reforms For VAT System

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:02 AM EDT) -- The European Commission continued its efforts to drastically overhaul the value-added tax system by asking Wednesday for agreement from member countries to begin collecting taxes on currently exempt cross-border trade activities.



Value-added tax, imposed on products whose value increases at various production stages and the time of the final sale, is one of the main sources of government revenue for the European Union. It accounted for almost €1 trillion ($1.174 trillion), equivalent to about 7 percent of the EU’s GDP, in 2014, according to the European...

To view the full article, register now.