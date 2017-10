Senate Dems Skewer Trump's EPA Chemical, Air Nominees

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s chemical safety division on Wednesday was slammed for practicing “pseudoscience” by Senate Democrats during a contentious nomination hearing, in which a Hunton and Williams partner slotted for the Air and Radiation Office also came under fire for hedging on questions about climate change-related activity.



Michael Dourson, an environmental health professor at the University of Cincinnati, was nominated in July to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. At his...

