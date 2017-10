Trump's 3rd Circ. Pick Defends Writing On Criminal Justice

Law360, Washington (October 4, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s pick for a Third Circuit vacancy defended his prosecutorial history and writings on criminal justice before a Senate panel Wednesday, including the time he pursued an ultimately failed case against a woman for the theft of $7 from a federal facility.



At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, University of Pennsylvania Law School professor Stephanos Bibas pushed back on questions about his stance on punishment for criminals and his actions as a federal prosecutor. Bibas' testimony took up most of the hearing, which also...

To view the full article, register now.