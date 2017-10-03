Sens. Still Working On Stabilizing Health Insurance Markets

Law360, Washington (October 3, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan deal could still materialize to stabilize the individual health insurance market, according to Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who said Tuesday that lawmakers are trying to build support for a short-term fix.



Alexander, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said he and ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., are still in talks to put together a piece of legislation to stabilize health care premiums in 2018 and 2019 that could pass Congress and go to President Donald Trump. However, those talks...

To view the full article, register now.