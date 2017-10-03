Deals Rumor Mill: Warburg Pincus, Amazon, Guala Closures

By Chelsea Naso

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Warburg Pincus is in the process of selling an estimated $1.2 billion worth of its Asian investments held by one of its funds to secondhand buyers, a deal that highlights private equity firms' use of secondary market deals to adjust their portfolios and return cash to investors, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The transaction is expected to see Warburg Pincus Private Equity XI LP's exposure to Asian companies drop from 50 percent to 40 percent. The asset management arms of Lexington Partners and Goldman Sachs...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular