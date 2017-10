CST Settlement Eases Approval Of Ch. 11 Bid Procedures

Law360, Wilmington (October 3, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for bankrupt storage tank maker CST Industries Holdings Inc. told a Delaware judge Tuesday that it had reached a settlement resolving most of the outstanding objections to its proposed bidding and auction plan.



During a hearing in Wilmington, CST attorney Kathryn A. Coleman of Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP told the court that the settlement would resolve an ongoing dispute with unsecured creditor Oaktree Capital Management LP over the creditor’s alleged prepetition actions that led to CST’s bankruptcy and pave the way for a more...

To view the full article, register now.