IRS To Appeal Loss In $234M Amazon Transfer Pricing Case

Law360, Washington (October 3, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service has informed the U.S. Tax Court it intends to seek Ninth Circuit review of a March decision that handed the agency a stinging loss in its challenge to Amazon's valuation of assets transferred to a European subsidiary.



The court's March 23 ruling in Amazon.com Inc. v. Commissioner rejected the IRS' use of the income method, which the government's expert used to calculate the buy-in payment for intangibles transferred to Amazon's European affiliate under a cost-sharing arrangement. The IRS had determined a $234 million...

To view the full article, register now.