Gov't Agrees To Pay Uranium Mining Cos. $1.6M For Cleanup

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a notice inviting public comment on a proposed agreement stipulating that the government will pay three uranium mining companies nearly $1.6 million for response costs connected to the San Mateo Uranium Mine Site in Cibola County, New Mexico.



The proposed consent decree would resolve a case in New Mexico federal court. It would also require the mining companies to pay $25,000 to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Hazardous Substance Superfund. The response costs accumulated after the U.S. Forest...

