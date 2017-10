ACLU Sues FDA Over Access Restrictions To Abortion Pill

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s limiting of access to the so-called abortion pill in a lawsuit filed in Hawaii federal court Tuesday, arguing that federal restrictions are too burdensome.



The suit, filed on behalf of a Hawaii doctor and several health care associations, focuses on access to Mifeprex, a pill that ends pregnancy at up to 10 weeks, which can’t be picked up at a retail pharmacy per FDA regulations, according to the complaint.



The FDA restrictions, or Risk...

