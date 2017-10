Insurer Need Not Cover $23M Suit Over Energy Asset Sales

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge on Tuesday dismissed an oil-services company's case against an insurer over underlying unfair-competition claims from a rival, saying the company and an executive were not insured.



Eagle Well Services Inc. and insider Robert Mau were among defendants sued for $23 million in December 2013 by Sun Well Services Inc., formerly known as Well Services. Sun Well says that after it paid $48 million for assets from Eagle Well, Mau’s other company MW Industries breached a noncompete clause in their sale agreement...

