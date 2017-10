J&J Unit Fights To Save Remicade Patent At Fed. Circ.

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary urged the Federal Circuit on Tuesday to reverse a decision invalidating a patent on its blockbuster autoimmune disease drug Remicade for double-patenting, saying the finding conflicts with a 1994 law changing the length of patent terms.



Janssen Biotech Inc., which is accusing Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. of infringing the patent on the $4-billion-a-year drug with a biosimilar version called Inflectra, argued that a Massachusetts federal judge was wrong to rule last year that a different Janssen patent that has already expired renders...

