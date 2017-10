2 Fla. Men Nabbed In $3M Con Involving Drinkable Motor Oil

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Two Florida men, including a repeat offender, were arrested and accused by federal prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday of fooling investors into paying $3 million for suspect penny stocks and shares of loony patents that actually never made it past the application stage.



Rockey “Roc” Hatfield, called “a prolific recidivist offender” by the SEC, and Steve Lovern were among eight men charged in an indictment unsealed in Miami on Tuesday. They were arrested and released on bond, a spokeswoman for the...

