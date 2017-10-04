Yeti Coolers Says Alibaba Sells Fakes That Violate Trade Law

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Yeti Coolers is accusing Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba of selling knockoff products in violation of federal import law, the U.S. International Trade Commission said Wednesday, the latest intellectual property complaint from the high-end cooler and thermos maker.



The commission announced in the Federal Register that it received a complaint on Sept. 28 from Yeti alleging that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and e-commerce company Dunhuang Group violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act by selling insulated drinkware through their websites that infringed Yeti’s registered copyright and trademark...

