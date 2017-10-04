Expert Analysis

How Bankruptcy Can Maximize Health Care Businesses' Value

By Adam Harris and James Bentley October 4, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Health care businesses, particularly health care facilities and physician practice groups, currently face significant challenges as the industry continues its transition from traditional fee-for-service models that compensate providers for procedures performed toward so-called “value-based” models that compensate based on the results of services. In addition, these businesses must comply with laws such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which requires additional reporting and costly business improvements while simultaneously reducing government reimbursement for certain programs. This confluence of new regulations and lower reimbursement rates is...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular