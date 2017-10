Samsung Accused Of Infringing Tessera Chip Patents At ITC

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission announced Tuesday that Tessera Advanced Technologies Inc. requested an investigation of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.'s alleged infringement of two semiconductor patents, as well as the exclusion of infringing products and a prohibition on related commercial activity.



Bringing claims Thursday under the Tariff Act, Tessera, a subsidiary of tech giant Xperi Corp., asked the ITC to exclude infringing wafer-level packaged semiconductor devices and products containing them, such as the power management IC chips used in Samsung's flagship Galaxy and Note smartphones, as...

