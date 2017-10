Investor Seeks 'Phantom Pain' Device Co.'s Shareholder List

Law360, Wilmington (October 4, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A shareholder in medical device maker Calmare Therapeutics Inc. Tuesday asked the Delaware Chancery Court to order the company to produce its shareholder list, saying he wants to start a discussion on the company’s “underperformance and mismanagement.”



Stan Yarbro said the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company — which makes a device to treat the “phantom pain” of amputees — has failed to produce the list despite repeated demands.



“After a number of follow-up requests, on August 22, 2017 — 18 days after the initial request — counsel for...

To view the full article, register now.