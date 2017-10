Wachtell, Weil Guide $1B Office Depot Buy Of CompuCom

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz is representing Office Depot Inc. in its approximately $1 billion purchase of information technology company CompuCom Systems Inc., which is represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, the office supply retailer announced Tuesday.



As Office Depot revealed that it is lowering its third-quarter financial outlook, the company unveiled its plan to provide tech services to its customers as “the first step” in a “new strategic direction.”



“Technology is the office supply of the future,” Office Depot Chief Executive Officer Gerry Smith...

