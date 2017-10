Coal Cos. Ask High Court To Review EPA Jobs Analysis

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Coal industry players asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider its challenge to a Fourth Circuit decision that said it was beyond the federal court’s authority to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to further analyze the consequences of its air pollution regulations on jobs.



Murray Energy Corp. and other coal interests said in a petition for a writ of certiorari Monday that the appeals court decision interpreted the scope of the Clean Air Act's citizen suit provision too narrowly. The EPA had a duty to look...

