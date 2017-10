Like-Kind Exchanges: Crucial To Small Business Growth

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Rarely do the interests of small businesses owners and a broad range of entrepreneurs agree with almost a century of federal income tax policy — especially when it results in billions of dollars in taxes being paid.



But luckily for the economy, they do right now.



The trouble is that a certain powerful economic driver of small business growth is now in real danger as Congress and the Trump administration grapple with the twin dilemmas of tax reform and a threadbare federal budget that would put...

To view the full article, register now.