UK Insurance Brokers Launch Medical Indemnity Cover

Law360, London (October 4, 2017, 3:14 PM BST) -- A major U.K. insurance trade group has joined forces with a Lloyd’s of London broker to offer specialist indemnity cover for medical professionals fighting negligence lawsuits.



The British Insurance Brokers’ Association said on Wednesday that it has teamed up with Servca to offer “union style” levels of protection for brokers to sell to doctors and nurses.



“We’re very excited to have been chosen,” said Dr. Edwin Rajadurai, executive director of Servca. “Our specialist wordings and unique in-house medical knowledge offers comprehensive support to brokers and their...

To view the full article, register now.