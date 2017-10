EU Takes Spain To ECJ For Not Enacting Bank Account Rules

Law360, London (October 4, 2017, 5:39 PM BST) -- The European Commission said Wednesday it had referred Spain to the EU’s highest court, where it faces fines for failing to fully implement an EU law requiring banks to offer basic payment accounts to customers.



The commission said that member states needed to transpose the EU’s Payment Accounts Directive into national law by September 2016. But Spain missed the deadline and was warned by the commission in a letter of formal notice in November of the same year that it could be referred to the Court...

