4 Banks Join UBS-IBM Blockchain Trade Finance Project

Law360, London (October 4, 2017, 6:40 PM BST) -- Commerzbank AG, Bank of Montreal, CaixaBank SA and Erste Group Bank AG have joined a blockchain technology trade finance project by UBS AG and International Business Machines Corp., the group said Wednesday.



Called Batavia, the technology will be openly accessed by organizations of all sizes anywhere in the world and will support trade finance for transactions across all modes of trade, whether goods are being transported by air, land or sea.



It is the second major blockchain trade finance project announced by a set of global...

