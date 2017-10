Law Firms See Room To Grow On Business Intelligence

Law360, Grand Rapids (October 4, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Law firms are in the early stages of learning how to get a leg up on the competition through competitive intelligence, according to a report released Wednesday, which found many law firm leaders consider their firms’ efforts to gather business intelligence “basic” and “reactive.”



The competitive intelligence teams at most law firms are reactive and tactical rather than proactive and strategic, responding to needs and often engaging in day-to-day support of routine business development activities such as company briefings and background research on prospects, according to...

