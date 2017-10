Pa. House OKs Bill Allowing State Business Courts

Law360, Philadelphia (October 4, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday threw its near-unanimous support behind legislation that would explicitly authorize one of the state’s two intermediate appellate courts, as well as county courts, to set up commerce divisions designed to handle complex commercial litigation.



Legislators hope that the establishment of dedicated commerce courts throughout the state will provide businesses with assurance that their legal disputes will be handled quickly, efficiently and expertly.



“Court cases involving businesses are often very complex,” said Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, the main sponsor of...

