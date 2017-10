How Law Firms Responded When Disaster Struck

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT) -- Recent major hurricanes have pushed large law firms to test the effectiveness of their emergency preparedness plans, and to tweak those plans where necessary to identify more effective ways of responding to natural disasters.



Hurricane Harvey flooded eastern Texas with more than 40 inches of rain during a four-day period at the end of August and beginning of September, resulting in widespread destruction, displacement and a state of emergency, while Hurricane Irma raged into mid-September, killing 124 and creating more than $62 billion of damage across...

